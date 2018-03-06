Florida nurse adopts severely abused twins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A pair of severely abused twins have a second chance at life after they were adopted by a Jacksonville nurse who cared for them at the hospital.

Jess Hamm first saw one of the twins during her nursing shift at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Toddler Delilah was being rolled into their pediatric intensive care unit.

“My heart was broken. I don’t want to cry. She was just so lifeless but she still held onto my finger,” said Hamm.

Delilah had broken bones, a skull fracture, and was severely malnourished.

“I was like oh my gosh, I’m going to take her home.”

Hamms went through the adoption process and learned Delilah had a sister named Caroline. She was also in the hospital.

“They’ve been through so much and they’re completely different kids. If you had met them when I met them you would be amazed,” said Hamm.

So one blessing became two. The twins’ days are now spent singing songs and making new discoveries.

Through encouragement, consistent meals, and unconditional love these twins are thriving and meeting their developmental goals.

Hamm always wanted to be a mom and never knew adoption was the right choice until she met these girls.

“I hope that people hearing my story opens them up to adopting.”