‘Dumb phone’ hopes to battle social media addiction, distractions

(WFLA/WTNH) — The latest “dumb phone” model returns to the simple roots of an original cell phone.

With only the basic texting, phone call and alarm clock features, the Light Phone 2 is in high-demand for folks who want less at their fingertips.

Researchers have studied the effects of connectivity, as well as digital and social media addiction, which is the reason why this phone was released.

The phone has no distractions. With no apps or web browsing capabilities, the system hopes to help users stay focused on the present moment without the chaos of technology.

The crowd-funded project has the device costing $250 at the “early bird rate”.

Light Phone 2’s price tag drastically dropped from its original $400 value in an effort to appeal to more users.

Nearly 1,000 people have already ordered the phone, which is expected to be released in April 2019.

The original Light Phone was purchased by about 10,000 people back in 2015.