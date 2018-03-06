Detectives seize nearly 3 lbs. of pot, 4 guns from Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Undercover detectives seized nearly three pounds of marijuana and four guns from a Nashville home after police received a complaint.

The discovery was made at a home in the 1200 block of First Avenue South.

Jonathan Robinson was taken into custody and is charged with possession of marijuana for resale and firearm possession in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Robinson was already free on bond for similar charges. He was arrested on marijuana, theft and gun charges in April 2016. Those charges are pending in criminal court.