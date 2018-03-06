David Briley to be sworn in as Nashville mayor

News 2 will livestream Briley’s swearing in. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vice Mayor David Briley will be sworn in as Nashville mayor Tuesday evening hours after Megan Barry resigned from the position.

Briley will become the eighth mayor of Metro-Nashville and he will be officially sworn in at 5 p.m. Council member Sheri Weiner will serve as vice mayor.

Shortly after Barry resigned from the position Tuesday morning, Briley said in part, “This is a hard day for Nashville. Mayor Barry’s resignation will enable us to regain the focus on the important work of our city.”

Before his swearing in, Briley changed his Twitter account handle to @MayorBriley and wrote in part, “Today at 5 p.m. I will transition to the role of mayor…. Serving in this role through an August special election, my statement has been simple we have work to do, and we can work together to make a difference.”

Briley, 54, was elected Vice Mayor of Metropolitan Government in 2015. He previously served as an At-Large member of Metropolitan Council from 1999 to 2007. He is a Nashville native.

Megan Barry told News 2 late Tuesday sge supports Briley, saying, “I fully support Nashville’s new mayor, David Briley. I have always supported our great city’s elected leadership. It’s time for Nashville to turn the page and keep on making progress for everyone.”