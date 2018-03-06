Before scandal, Forrest was known for leading Metro Vice Unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Before serving as Mayor Barry’s chief of security, Robert Forrest protected Mayors Purcell and Dean. And before that he was a Sergeant heading up the Metro Vice Unit.

News 2’s Andy Cordan has covered Forrest since the 1990s, and reports he was a boots-on-the-ground kind of cop, cleaning up prostitution and busting gambling halls.

Forrest was arrested Tuesday.

He appeared in court, to plead guilty to one count of theft. He will serve 3 years on probation and must pay restitution of $45,000 to Metro Nashville government.

After he was photographed and fingerprinted, the longtime police officer was chased by Nashville media asking him for comment. Forrest hustled across the street, pursued by cameras. It was the first time he was seen in public since news of the scandalous affair with the mayor broke weeks ago.

For years, Forrest stayed off camera, working undercover. His vice unit was shutting down massage parlors, doing a thankless job that ultimately made Nashville safer and more livable.

Now, Robert Forrest’s life as a police officer is essentially over. His 30-plus year career is badly damaged.

When asked how he wants to be remembered, Forrest said, “As a professional, and someone who is fair, who never once got in trouble in his entire career.”

