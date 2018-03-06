Barry’s former security chief pleads guilty to theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man in the middle of the Megan Barry scandal pleaded guilty in Davidson County court Tuesday morning.

In a negotiated plea agreement Robert Forrest pleaded to theft of property over $10,000.

He got 3 years probation and will have to reimburse Metro Nashville $45,000 that was paid as salary and overtime when he was not performing his official duties as Mayor Barry’s chief security officer.

Barry admitted to having a two year affair with Forrest.

Forrest’s wife, Penny, has filed for divorce.

Click here for complete coverage of Mayor Megan Barry.