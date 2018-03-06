Barry resignation is news across the country

Click here to watch video from the News 2 app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Megan Barry’s affair with her former security chief, her resignation and guilty plea to theft in office is making news far beyond Metro Nashville.

News 2 talked with visitors to Nashville as events were unfolding Tuesday morning.

A woman from California said, “I think it’s a shame when the leadership has those challenges. But Nashville’s a great city and I hope you guys can get the right person in that seat.”

A visitor from Michigan said, “It’s news everywhere.”

A group visiting from London said they believe the mayor should go to jail.

