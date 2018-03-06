After Megan Barry’s resignation, DA asks TBI to end investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several hours after Megan Barry resigned as mayor, the district attorney has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to end its investigation.

The agency was one of several investigating Barry after her affair with her former head of security, Sgt. Robert Forrest came to light at the end of January. There will be no further prosecution in the case.

On Tuesday, Barry pleaded guilty to felony theft of property over $10,000. In a conditional plea agreement, Barry will receive three years of unsupervised probation and she must pay $11,000 in restitution. If she follows her plea agreement for the next three years, the charges can be dismissed and expunged.

About 30 minutes after her court appearance ended, Barry resigned as mayor.

“My time today as mayor concludes. My unwavering love and sincere affection for this city and its great people will never come to an end,” said Barry in a press conference.

Vice Mayor David Briley will be sworn into office at 5 p.m. and he will be the eighth mayor of Metro-Nashville. Councilmember Sheri Weiner will serve as vice mayor.

Sgt. Forest also pled guilty to theft of property over $10,000 on Tuesday. He must serve three years of supervised probation until he pays $45,000 in restitution to the Metro-Nashville government. Once the money is paid back he will go on unsupervised probation.

Both Barry and Forrest have been booked and released from the Metro jail. The former mayor said their relationship was consensual and has since ended.

