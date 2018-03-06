A look back at Megan Barry’s career

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Megan Barry had many ups and downs in her career as mayor since she was sworn in more than two years ago in 2015.

While in the midst of a career in business ethics, Barry won an at large seat to Nashville’s Metro Council in 2007. While there, she led efforts to ban gender discrimination against Metro employees.

After winning a second council term, Barry, in 2013 announced a mayoral run after ending her business career.

After a two-year campaign, she would go on to make history as Nashville’s first woman mayor. While in office, she built a diverse staff, helped fund affordable housing and created jobs for teens and young adults.

Barry was a popular mayor, who was pursuing a massive transit plan and Major League Soccer when personal tragedy struck.

Max Barry, her 22-year-old son, died of an opioid overdose last summer. She and her husband, Bruce, spoke openly about Max’s death in hopes others would not make the same mistake.

In the months following his untimely death, Barry unveiled her multi-billion transit plan and secured a MLS team. Then came headlines with the admission of an affair with the head of her security detail, Rob Forrest.

The district attorney soon asked for a TBI investigation into whether Forrest had excessive overtime while assigned to the mayor, or if the two misused public funds.

In the meantime, the mayor went about her work, even on the day a search warrant revealed the TBI was looking into why nude pictures that may have been her were on Forrest’s phone. Barry said she had no knowledge of the pictures and maintained she made a mistake with the affair but did nothing criminal.

On Tuesday, Barry resigned from her position as mayor after pleading guilty to felony theft charges. David Briley has since been sworn in as Nashville’s acting mayor.

