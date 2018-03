MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was found dead following a fire Monday night in Macon County.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. at a location on Hartsville Road, a few miles outside of Lafayette.

No further details have been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story.