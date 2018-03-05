TSU launches hemp research initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Industrial hemp is undergoing a resurgence as it is one of the oldest domesticated crops and used in hundreds of products, including building materials, renewable plastics, food and fuel.

Tennessee State University’s College of Agriculture is launching a hemp research initiative in collaboration with Tennessee’s Agriculture Department.

The goal is to educate farmers and growers, many of whom came from across the country to attend a hemp producers workshop at TSU.

They discussed best practices for successfully growing industrial hemp crops.

“That’s where we come in as research to make sure we’ve got the right varieties to plant, the right time to harvest and right gardens we can provide. The producers are also needing some in terms of selecting varieties, and planting time and harvesting time and all of that,” said TSU Dean of Agriculture Chandra Reddy.

More than 100 people attended the event, including vendors, processors, farmers, legislators and representatives from the Department of Agriculture.