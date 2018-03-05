Transit topic of conversation at monthly Cane Ridge Club meeting

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Transit talks brought out several Cane Ridge and Antioch community members at the monthly Cane Ridge Club meeting Monday.

The informational meeting comes less than two months before a referendum vote for the “Let’s Move Nashville” transit plan, proposed by Mayor Megan Barry.

“We’re getting the spill off of Nashville,” said Antoinette Lee, Councilwoman for District 33, talking about growth of the area.

Lee, alongside representatives from the transit plan, went over cost, timeline, impact and questions from residents.

The nearly $9 billion proposal includes more rapid transit buses, an underground tunnel downtown and a 26-mile light rail system.

Club President Twana Chick shared her concerns.

“The traffic doesn’t stop on I-24, specifically, we’re hoping to hear of a regional impact,” said Chick.

“They want to make sure we get something out of it in this area if we have our folks voting,” said Lee. “That’s a piece of why I wanted to bring this, so they could hear the different improvements they were planning on doing with buses that would immediately impact us.”

Another transit meeting for District 33 is scheduled in another two weeks on March 29 at Smith Springs Elementary School beginning at 6 p.m.

