Toronto police find 7th victim in serial killer case

TORONTO (AP) – Toronto police have found a seventh set of remains related to their serial killer case investigation.

A police source confirmed the seventh victim to The Associated Press early Monday. The official says alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has not been charged with a seventh count of murder yet.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak ahead of a news conference later Monday where police and a forensic pathologist will provide an update.

Police previously announced they found the dismembered remains of six individuals this year in large planters at a home where McArthur did landscaping work and that he used as storage.

Investigators have identified three sets of remains so far. McArthur has been charged with six counts of murder.