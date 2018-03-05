Tennessee removes Butch Jones photo from Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Months after Butch Jones’ tenure as Tennessee head football coach ended, his likeness was removed from the Neyland Stadium video board today.

On Jumbotron watch: Still shows Butch Jones. A new reveal is coming soon. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/h81M1FUuSW

— Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) March 5, 2018

Jones’ picture was first put on the reverse side of the video board in October of 2014, one year after his initial hiring.

Each picture is roughly 30 feet by 30 feet, requiring the replacement image to be incredibly high resolution. Crews used a winched platform suspended from the side of the video board to replace the image.

No word on who or what will be replacing Jones’ photo.