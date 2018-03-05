Tennessee ranked among worst states for women’s health, safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee is ranked as the sixth-worst state for women’s health and safety, and the 14th worst overall for women, according to a list published by Wallethub.com.

Wallethub, a personal finance website, analyzed 23 key indicators of living standards for women to rank all 50 states and the District of Columbia by ‘women’s economic and social well-being’ and ‘women’s health and safety’ in order to create an aggregate ranking.

Women’s economic and social well being included factors such as median earnings, high school graduation rate, unemployment rate and job security. Tennessee ranked 38th overall in this regard.

Women’s health care and safety took into account quality of women’s hospitals, female uninsured rate, depression and suicide rates among women, prevalence of rape victimization and baby-friendliness among others. Tennessee ranked 45th out of the 50 states and DC.

Minnesota, Massachusetts, Vermont, North Dakota and Wisconsin were ranked as the best states for women. While Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Alabama were ranked as the worst.