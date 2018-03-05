Tenn. AG refuses Democrat’s call for investigation into fake state GOP account

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee State Attorney General’s office quickly refused a request Monday for an investigation of the fake Twitter account, @TEN_GOP, that some thought was from the Tennessee Republican Party.

It comes after a request from House Democratic Caucus Chair, Mike Stewart, for the attorney general to look into why the state GOP party did not act more quickly into reporting the fake account, which was later determined by congressional investigators as a “Russian troll.”

Rep. Stewart’s request was later called, “a pathetic attempt to score cheap political points” by Tennessee Republican Party Executive Director Michael Sullivan, while the Democrat lawmaker said President Donald Trump and conservative Ann Coulter retweeted some of material on the fake account.

In a statement released to News 2, spokesperson Leigh Ann Apple Jones said, “While we appreciate the seriousness of outside influences on elections, we believe this matter is best addressed first in the Tennessee Republican Party. Our past discussions with the Secretary of State’s Office have not resulted in anything requiring any further action in relation to the fall 2016 election.”

There are still some remnants you can find of the now shut down Twitter account, @TEN_GOP.

It surfaced quietly and mysteriously in 2015 with unsubstantiated news stories that some thought came from the real Tennessee Republican Party, but the Democrat leader said GOP leaders could have called a news conference or filed a lawsuit.

“If someone is tweeting under your organization’s name hatred, vitriol, complete lies, it is not a sufficient response to drop an email to Twitter asking them to look into it,” he told a gathering of reporters Monday morning.

Sullivan countered that Twitter either rejected or ignored their initial complaints about the account.

He cited congressional investigators–including a Democrat– later saying it was “Twitter who dropped the ball.”

“So when a Democratic senator on the Senate Intelligence Committee defends the action of the Tennessee Republican Party and how we reported it and the number of times we reported it, this just shows it’s a pathetic attempt by Mike Stewart to score cheap political points,” said Sullivan.