Some of Nashville’s affordable housing developments undergo facelift

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some of Nashville’s affordable housing developments are getting a facelift. The most recent is Old Hickory Towers.

Old Hickory Towers was built in 1978, and when the owners of affordable housing developments decide it’s time for a revamp, they go to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

In exchange for tax credit financing from THDA, Old Hickory Towers must remain affordable to low-income residents, including seniors and people with disabilities, for a minimum of 30 years.

“It gives them a safe, decent, affordable place to live,” said Ralph Perrey, Executive Director for Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA).

Property managers from Freeman Webb completed the renovation of more than 200 apartments.

“We essentially have brand new appliances, brand new cabinets, brand new everything in these kitchens,” said Tommy Bumpous, Vice president of Construction for Freeman Webb.

News 2 was told the appliances are energy efficient and every unit got a complete facelift, from the front door, to the back. They’ve also renovated dining rooms.

“We’ve come in here, and we’ve as you can tell, installed new flooring, installed what we call clouds that hang down from the ceiling, painted it, put new furniture in,” Bumpous told News 2.

Contractors also took wasted space and turned it into something useful.

Bumpous said, “This room before was actually two rooms. There was a market in here that was minimally utilized and there was a wall coming down the center and this was full of really almost 100 percent boxes. Then the other half was utilized as a billiard room that had a couple pieces of equipment in it that didn’t work very well.”

There’s also a new activity room that connects to a new outdoor gathering space.

“The residents are already using that room for watching television programs and movies and what have you and this will be with this springtime, this warm weather coming on, the first time for them to start using this outdoor space,” said Bumpous.

This renovation is thanks in part to $9 million in tax credit financing from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

Right now, all 211 units at Old Hickory Towers are occupied, but you can fill out an online form to get on a waiting list.

There are also other affordable housing communities you can look into.

In Davidson County, you qualify for affordable housing if there are fewer than two people in your household, and you take home $82,440 or less a year.

If you have a family of three or more people, you can take home a combined income of $96,180 to qualify.

Click here to see current income limits by county across Tennessee.

Learn more about Old Hickory Towers here.