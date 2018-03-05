School threats spike in Middle Tennessee after Florida school shooting

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local schools are seeing a spike in threats in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida last month.

School officials in multiple districts said it’s a disturbing trend they see after every major school shooting event in the United States.

Wilson County Schools reported 15 threats in the 2017-18 school year prior to February 14, when a former student killed 17 people in a high school in Parkland, Florida.

WCS has already reported 14 threats since February 14.

Metro Nashville Public Schools has also reported an escalated number of threats against schools since last month.

An MNPS spokesperson said part of the reason for the increase is students are more likely to report threats after a major incident like the shooting in Florida, and administrators take those threats more seriously.

The Davidson County District Attorney met with Metro police and MNPS administrators last week to discuss a plan to be more aggressive when handling threats made against schools.

