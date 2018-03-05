Scholarship founded to honor girl killed in Kentucky school shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A scholarship has been developed at Murray State University in memory of a student shot and killed in January at Marshall County High School.

Murray State University’s School Of Nursing and Health Professions partnered with the Kentucky Nurses Association to create the Bailey Holt Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

Holt, one of two 15-year-old students killed in the shooting, dreamed of becoming an obstetrical nurse.

The scholarship will benefit graduates of Marshall County High School who are either admitted to Murray State’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program or graduates of West Kentucky Community and Technical College who have been admitted to the RN-to-BSN program at Murray State.

Preference will be given to students who were members of what was once known as Health Occupations Students of America, now known as Future Health Professionals.

“It is our hope that this scholarship will provide comfort to Bailey’s family and allow her desire to serve and care for others to continue through the work of future nurses from the Marshall County community,” said Nancy Armstrong, a nursing faculty member at Murray State and chair of the west Kentucky chapter of the Kentucky Nurses Association.

Anyone interested in making a financial contribution to the Bailey Holt Memorial Nursing Scholarship can visit murraystate.edu/giving to make a secure donation online.

Checks can be made payable to the MSU Foundation and must include “Bailey Holt Scholarship” in the subject line.

Those checks can be mailed to Murray State’s Office of Development at 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.

Questions about the scholarship and donations can be directed to 877-282-0033.