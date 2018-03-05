Proposed Green Hills development has residents concerned about traffic, green space, historic buildings

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Historic buildings and green space may be demolished to make room for a new neighborhood in Green Hills.

People who live nearby the proposed development voiced their concerns at a community meeting Monday night.

Monroe-Harding owns the nearly 20-acre property on Glendale Drive near Granny White Pike, which has five historic homes and over 200 mature trees.

It wants to sell the property to a developer, who would then build over 30 luxury homes.

Monroe-Harding, which works with foster children, once housed children who had been abandoned, neglected or abused on the property, but it no longer uses the buildings for that purpose.

Historic Nashville put the campus on its 2012 list of endangered properties. The oldest building is nearly 90 years old.

“When I first heard the property was available for sale, I immediately went to the mayor’s office,” said district councilman Russ Pulley. “I asked if there was any way we could purchase this and maybe turn it into a park or green space, but it just wasn’t workable under our current rules.”

People who live in Green Hills said they’re concerned about the traffic and what would be destroyed to make way for the proposed homes.

“It would be heartbreaking,” said Michelle Hall.

Hall’s property backs up to the Monroe-Harding campus.

“This is the last green space in Green Hill – the last piece of pristine property. It’s 20 plus acres and I thought Monroe-Harding would’ve found a better partner, someone who would’ve put in walking trails because they can’t develop seven aces back there because they’re on a flood plain,” she said.

Seven acres are on a flood plain.

“I understand that this is the way Monroe-Harding can maximize their profits but I think we can come up with a better way for them to get the kind of money they need to further their mission and have that property be a little more harmonious with the surrounding neighbors,” said Councilman Pulley.

In a statement, Monroe-Harding said, “For 125 years, Monroe-Harding has been serving children and youth in Middle Tennessee who have been abandoned, abused or neglected. Through the years, the needs of the youth and families that we serve have evolved. Our work today no longer centers on group residential care, which was formerly known as Monroe Harding Children’s Home. Today, we meet our youth and families in the communities where they live. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to sell our property and proceeds from the sale will enable Monroe-Harding to continue our work with children in, or aging out of, foster care. Councilman Pulley’s proposal would severely limit the value of our property, which in turn will have a direct impact on our work with the children and foster families in our community who depend on our support.”

