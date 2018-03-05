POLL: Should cities should be required to pay when a pothole damages your car?

Nashville rarely pays for costly car repairs caused by potholes. In the last two years, Metro Nashville has only paid two claims related to potholes. Based on a state law, the city is only liable if it knew about a dangerous pothole and did nothing about it. Someone has to notify the city in advance, or you have to show the pothole existed for so long the city should have known and didn’t take action.

News 2 wants to know if you think that’s fair…Should cities be required to pay when a pothole damages your car?

