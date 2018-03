A proposed ban on child marriages is making its way through the Tennessee legislature and will face a key vote Monday night.

The Pew Research Center says 5.5 of every 1,000 15- to 17-year-olds in Tennessee were married from 2010 to 2014, ranking in the top 10 nationally.

MORE: State lawmakers propose ban on child marriages in Tennessee

Vote in our poll below or click here from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to cast your vote.