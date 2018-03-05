Parents alerted after rumors of gun on Rutherford County school bus

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parents were alerted Monday afternoon after there were rumors of a gun on a Rutherford County school bus.

School officials said the driver for bus 209 pulled over and called 911 after hearing a student yell about a gun on the bus.

The sheriff’s office immediately responded and deputies searched the bus, as well as all student backpacks.

No students were injured and a gun was not found.

“I know these types of situations are frightening but we appreciate that everyone followed procedure and that this situation was a false alarm,” Spokesman James Evans said.

Because of the investigation, the bus was delayed. It has since resumed its route.