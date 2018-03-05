Oakland students write letters of support for Florida shooting victims

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The recent school shooting in Florida moved high school students at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro to write letters of support to impacted students.

“Seeing them go through that, I don’t like to see other people down. I was like ‘what could I do?’ to let them know they have somebody or something to life their spirits,” said Oakland junior Cariyana McKinley.

The deadly shooting hits home for one Oakland student.

“I have family that teach at the school, I have family in the nearby area. It has been really emotional for me knowing those could have been my friends, those could have been my family that could have been killed in the shooting. I’m thankful that they are alive, and extremely devastated for those lives that have been lost,” said Student Council member Zach Barkley.

“We’re glad that our students take these ideas, a way to show their support, this is a way to make their voice head, instead of students acting in other ways, this is our student body standing together to show we can all come together on something,” added Oakland senior Kolya Watkins.

The students mailed the letters on Friday.