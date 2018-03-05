Teen arrested for threatening violence at Nashville School of the Arts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Instagram post that implied there would be acts of violence at school landed a Nashville teen in serious trouble.

A 16 year old boy from the School of the Arts was arrested at his home on Saturday night at 10:45 p.m. .

Metro Police say multiple people saw the teen’s Instagram post. He allegedly admitted to police that he was responsible for the post, but said it was created as a joke.

The 16-year old is charged with making a false report of an emergency, which is a felony. He faces a Juvenile Court detention hearing Monday afternoon.

Nashville School of the Arts Executive Principal sent this message to parents Sunday:

Hello, NSA families. This is Dr. Gregory Stewart, Executive Principal of The Nashville School of the Arts. This message is in regard to a student’s social media post on Saturday evening that has generated concern. Please know that the administration at NSA is aware of the situation and has taken proper steps in conjunction with local authorities to ensure the safety of our students and faculty. It is important to understand that we are legally prohibited from sharing specifics regarding situations such as these. However, be assured that we take the safety of our school community very seriously and have a specific protocol that we follow to thoroughly investigate any concerning statements or situations that are brought to our attention. Please continue to have conversations with your students as to the importance of remaining vigilant, and please continue to bring any concerns to our attention so that we are able to perform our duties to keep NSA safe.

This is the second school threat arrest over the weekend. An Old Hickory teen was arrested Sunday night and charged with making a threat against Mt. Juliet High School.