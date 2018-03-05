MTSU students hope experience at off-campus apartments helps others

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Middle Tennessee State University students living in an off-campus apartment are sharing their experience in hopes of preventing it from happening to anyone else.

From showering in cold water in freezing temperatures, to living in an apartment with what could turn out to be mold – the three college roommates have documented each time they complained about an issue at their apartment.

They say no one, let alone a college student, should have to live the way did.

From day one of moving into The Pointe Apartments at Raiders Campus on Tennessee Boulevard, the MTSU students couldn’t believe what they found.

“It was just a complete disaster,” said former tenant Jade Harrison. “You could tell no one came to inspect anything, sheets were on the bed and one bed didn’t have a mattress. It was very dirty, dirty dishes in the sink.”

Harrison said she assumed things would get better.

“I couldn’t see anything worse happening than what had happen when I initially moved in, but that was just the beginning of it all,” she told News 2.

In December, the students said the water in the apartment wouldn’t get hot.

“After a long day I had tried to take a shower and the water was ice cold,” Harrison recalled. “So we had been putting in complaints to the front office on numerous occasions. It wasn’t after I contacted corporate after the first time that someone actually came out after a month later and the issue still wasn’t resolved.”

They said after it was supposed to have been fixed but it went out again.

“It’s been very difficult because we are college students and so it’s kind of like we put our trust in them to handle situations like this, and we have to deal with them like constantly [emailing] them, on top of us having our school work, our jobs, and our own personally lives,” former tenant LaToya Avent said.

Then a much bigger problem, the students said they started noticing what appeared to be mold in a leaky window.

“They actually replaced one of my windows and there still was an issue. The only thing they did was spray bleach on it,” Harrison said.

After a few days of continuous rain last month, it began to spread to the ceiling, underneath beds, and on personal items.

“When I first seen the mold it was in my window,” former tenant Ashley Powers said. “I asked the man who came to fix it was it a problem, ‘Can this made you sick?’ He said, ‘no’ and just wiped it off.”

Powers said she was banned from the club house after confronting management about her concerns and had the police called on her.

The students have documented their concerns from the start, even recording phone conversations with the manager.

During a conference call, the manager said it was mildew in the window and she cleaned it personally.

After several days of rain, it grew.

The manager said no one could have anticipated the level of damage.

The complex did pay for the girls to stay in a hotel for two days, notifying them by email with a Meme of Beyonce’ with the words “Upgrade.”

The ordeal has become emotional for the three students.

“It’s just sad because we don’t have anywhere to go,” Powers said, while crying. “My whole life is in my car.”

Harrison went to the doctor and told News 2 she is suffering from bronchitis for the first time in her life.

The students said the apartment complex has agreed to release them from their lease agreement with no penalties, but did not refund their deposit.

The students found another apartment, but can’t move in until this weekend.

Harrison and Powers are staying with Harrison’s parents and the two are commuting from Clarksville. Avent is staying with relatives in Murfreesboro.

News 2 went by the apartment complex to get their side of the story, but no one has returned our calls.

We also reached out to the corporate office and have yet to hear from them.