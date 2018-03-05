MTSU eyes NCAA tournament

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite 23 wins and the Conference USA regular season championship, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders know a third straight NCAA tournament bid is not a sure thing.

The Blue Raiders are a 12 seed in ESPN’s “Bracketology” as of May 5 and that leaves them squarely on the bubble headed into the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas.

Blue Raiders head coach Kermit Davis believes in his team, but he said he is also not taking anything for granted.

“A lot of things have happened in college basketball over the last week. There has been a lot of talk about bubble teams and different things and right now we’re like any college team we control our own destiny,” he said.

What Davis is talking about is winning the Conference USA Tournament. If the Blue Raiders win it, they take all of the mystery out of it earning an automatic invitation.

“Bracketology” has the Blue Raiders in a much better position with a 10 seed. In that spot, Middle Tennessee could probably lose at the conference tournament and still get an at-large NCAA bid.

Automatic bid, at-large bid, neither matters to Middle star Nick King at this point.

“I mean we’re very hungry, in fact, every time we step out on the court we want to prove that we’re the best and we’re among the best in the nation and I feel like we get that opportunity every single game we take every single game like it’s a first place game.”

As the top seed Middle Tennessee gets a first round bye in the Conference USA Tournament and plays the winner of Florida International/Southern Miss Thursday night at 6 p.m.