Most Wanted: Suspect sought after man abducted from East Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wanted on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping, Cortez Little is one of two men suspected in a violent crime that spanned two counties.

The U.S. Marshals Office said two men abducted another man from the Speedway on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville in November 2016.

The three left the gas station in the victim’s car, a white 2008 or 2009 Nissan Altima, and drove him to a wooded area off Fly Lane in Williamson County.

“The victim says that he believed he was to be executed,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Robin Romaniuk told News 2.

As the victim somehow got away from his captors, investigators said Little told his accomplice to shoot the victim.

“He was shot at,” Romaniuk said. “He made it to a neighbor’s home safely.”

Little has previous convictions for assault as well as drug and weapons charges.

He is now wanted on a kidnapping charge out of Nashville and an attempted murder charge in Williamson County.

The name of Little’s alleged accomplice is not known to investigators.

“We ask the public to help us and give us information on where they could be and who they might be in contact with. They might know something that we, as law enforcement, don’t know,” Romaniuk said.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. You could be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.