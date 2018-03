NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

It happened near Interstate 65 and Briley Parkway. Southbound traffic is affected with the off-ramp blocked. It’s not expected to be cleared until 7 p.m.

A school spokeswoman said students from Dupont Tyler Middle School were on-board the bus at the time. It’s unknown if any injuries were reported.

Additional information was not released.