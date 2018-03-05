Man charged with making threat against Mt. Juliet High School

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Old Hickory man was arrested Sunday night and charged with making a threat against Mt. Juliet High School.

Mt. Juliet police reported 18-year-old Joseph Taylor approached two people Sunday afternoon and made a statement warning them not to attend school on Monday since he had just purchased a new gun.

Taylor made this statement while wearing some type of gun around his neck, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Detectives located Taylor and found a paint gun in his possession.

He was booked into the Wilson County jail and charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault.

Detectives believe Taylor, who is not a student at Mt. Juliet High School, had no real intention of hurting students or staff.

While investigating, Mt. Juliet police immediately notified the school’s resource officers and fielded phone calls from concerned parents.

Mt. Juliet police ask all residents to report threats made against any school so they can be investigated thoroughly.