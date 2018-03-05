Lipscomb students welcome home basketball team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lipscomb University students welcomed home their basketball team Monday night after the Bisons beat top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Conference Title game.

Sunday’s win advanced Lipscomb’s basketball team to the NCAA tournament.

The team arrives to campus around 11 p.m. Monday.

With the 108-86 win Sunday, the Bisons are 23-9 this season. They have won eight straight games and 12 of their last 13.

The team will find out where they play next this weekend on Selection Sunday.