Hendersonville student wins statewide poster contest for Missing Children’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Hendersonville girl has won the state’s 2018 Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

Anna McDowell, 11, is a 5th grader at Lakeside Park Elementary School. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made the announcement Monday.

The judges said Anna’s poster won the contest because it best demonstrates the theme of “Bring Our Missing Children Home.”

Her poster will represent the State of Tennessee in a national competition sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The artwork that wins the national contest will be featured at the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony in May. The winner will get a U.S. savings bond, and will travel with his or her parents to Washington, D.C. to take part in the ceremony.