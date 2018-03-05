Gov. Haslam creates school security task force in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the wake of the recent school shootings in Kentucky and Florida, Governor Bill Halsam has created a school security task force in Tennessee.

The governor previously told News 2 he got some good ideas about school safety from recent talks in Washington.

While all schools across the state already have safety plans in place, the Governor’s School Safety Working Group will meet this week to review the policies, procedures and process of developing and implementing those plans, as well as other school safety measures, including communication and collaboration among law enforcement, educators and mental health professionals.

“All children in Tennessee deserve to learn in a safe and secure environment and I am asking this working group to move quickly in making practical recommendations that we can implement in the coming weeks and months to help increase the safety of our children,” Haslam said.

He continued, “The review will be wide ranging but include specific items, such as entry to and exit from schools, training and availability of school resource officers, and in-school mental health resources for students.”

The first recommendations are expected to be made before the end of the legislative session.