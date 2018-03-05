Family says man exposed himself to teen at East Nashville bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a 15-year-old is outraged after they say a man exposed himself early Monday morning as their daughter was waiting at the MTA bus stop for school.

It reportedly happened at the corner of 14th Avenue North and Sharpe Street around 6:20 a.m.

News 2 spoke to the teen’s mother, who said her daughter was terrified.

“While she was waiting for the bus, a car drove past her and there was a man inside that was staring at her and then he came around the block again and this time he stopped and asked her for directions. The passenger side door was toward her and when she looked at him, he was exposing himself to her,” said the mother, who did not want to be identified on-camera.

The mother said the man in the car was fondling himself while trying to engage her daughter in conversation. The teen frantically ran and called her mother.

“[I’m] furious and sad and repulsed and concerned and all the stuff you don’t want to feel as a parent,” she said.

The mother told News 2 she believes the suspect has exposed himself to others in the area before.

“There was a friend of mine who said there was a man who matched that description who exposed himself to her at Shelby Park, so I don’t think this was his first time. So we want to try and make sure to try and find him,” she said.

The mother added she hopes sharing her daughter’s story will not only help find the suspect, but alert other parents.

“It’s easy to feel really safe in our neighborhood. It’s a great neighborhood; it’s really warm, a family-friendly place and it’s easy to get complacent and forget that these things happen everywhere,” she said.

The mother did file a police report. She said police are going to be more diligent about checking bus stops in the morning and afternoon when kids are getting on and off the MTA bus.

Police also hope neighbors in the area may have video of the alleged suspect. He is described as a white man in his 20’s with dark hair and a buzz cut. He was driving a green or grey four door sedan with the paint peeling off.

Anyone with any information is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.