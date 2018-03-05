Fallen Lebanon officer to be laid to rest Monday

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon police officer Joesph Bowen will be laid to rest Monday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Bowen died early Thursday morning after crashing his truck in a creek while driving home from work.

Lebanon’s mayor said Bowen called his wife when he got off work to let her know he was on his way home and authorities began searching for him after his wife called 911 when he didn’t return home.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, an aerial search was initially conducted for Bowen. First, crews found his truck, which was dented and mangled from the crash. His body was later discovered about 300 yards away from his vehicle.

“A rescue unit walking along the river bank was able to catch just a portion of what looked to be his duty belt rising above the water,” said Lebanon Police Sergeant PJ Hardy. “Everything else was submerged. They thought that might be part of his duty belt and they were correct.”

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said Bowen was part of three generations of police officers with the Lebanon Police Department.

“His father is still with the police force and his grandfather is a retired police officer with 30 years of service,” Mayor Ash said. “It’s a very sad day for the City of Lebanon and Wilson County. Three generations with service to the city.”

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. at Fairview Church on Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Bowen leaves behind a wife and two young children. The THP asks the community to keep the officer’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

A memorial fund has been established to help his family.