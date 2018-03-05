East Tenn. teen starts carrying first aid kit after Fla. school shooting

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – A mask, bandages, tourniquets, gauze pads and surgical dressing are not things many teenagers carry to school.

But Jade Williams isn’t like most teenagers. In fact, she’s proud to have a set of skills many of her friends, don’t.

“It just makes me feel good that I’m able to help somebody,” explained Williams.

At 13-years-old, Williams said she was inspired to start carrying a first-aid kit to school after seeing images and videos from the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school last month.

She said, at school, the shooting was talked about by her teachers and friends. Most, reminding students what to do in case of an emergency.

“At school, our principal talked about it. So that whole day we were just going back and forth, ‘If it did happen, what should we do? Where should we go?’ You stay in the classroom, but if you’re not in the classroom you find the nearest exit and run,” said Williams.

Still, the teen wanted to do more — or at the very least, be able to do more.

“I think most people want to be able to do something in the case of an emergency, typically it revolves around a loved one. The difficult part is finding the resources and making the connections to get the education,” her father Lloyd Williams said.

Her parents, both firefighter paramedics, enrolled Williams in a certification course. She learned skills like CPR, how to use an AED machine and how to apply a tourniquet.

Practicing at home on her Dad, Williams said she wanted to help others the way her parents have done her entire life, even, saving lives.

She said she isn’t scared about a school shooting, but knows anything can happen, “because there’s so many bad people in the world.”

“If that’s one of the things that makes her feel like she has some power back in going to school every day, why wouldn’t we?” said Lloyd Williams.

Williams said most people don’t realize she’s carrying the first-aid kit, and hopes, if others want to get certified that they do.