Decision time approaching for Titans, Jon Robinson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Decision time is coming for Jon Robinson and the Titans.

Seriously…

What do they do with Marcus Mariota? They have a few choices.

His rookie contract expires after the 2018 season – that is unless the Titans pick up his fifth year option.

The fifth year option is equal to the “Franchise Tag,” and for Mariota that would mean a pay day of about $20.92 million for the 2018 season. The Titans have until May 3 to pick up that option.

If they don’t pick it up, Mariota can play out this season, become a free agent and probably make a fortune as teams in need of a starting quarterback bid for his services.

The Titans could also choose to extend Mariota now, give him a long term-deal and start knocking out some of his money against the cap now.

The NFL Salary Cap for 2018 is set at about $177 million and the Titans are about $45 to $46 million under the cap.

Keep in mind, Taylor Lewan also needs a new deal, so while the cap goes up each year, over $10 million this year, quarterback pay also goes up each year and striking now helps beat the market, much like they did with Jurrell Casey at defensive tackle last summer.

The questions are, are Robinson and Mike Vrabel sold on Mariota or do they want to see how he develops with new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur?

Decisions have to be made and the deadline is approaching.