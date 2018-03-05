Daylight Saving 2018: Don’t forget to turn your clocks forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The time to spring forward is near. On Sunday, March 11, Daylight Saving Time for 2018 will begin at precisely 2 a.m.

Standard Time will return and stick around until 2 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2018.

We will lose an hour of sleep when 2 a.m. becomes 3 a.m. on March 11, and while some people love gaining the extra hour of afternoon daylight, most don’t enjoy losing the extra sleep.

To review:

Daylight Saving Time 2018 begins on Sunday, March 11 at 2 a.m. Turn your clocks forward one hour to 3 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time 2018 ends on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Turn your clocks back one hour to 1 a.m.

Changing the clocks is always a good time to sync changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Fire safety officials recommend changing those batteries at least once a year and replacing the detectors every 10 years, even if they’re hard-wired.