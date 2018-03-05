Cooler temps, rain move back into Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ups and downs in the temperature department as this is a reminder that it’s still winter.

A system out to the west slowly meanders to Tennessee with light showers and temperatures in the 50s. Rain moves out Tuesday with more sunshine and warmer air as highs peak in the lower 60s.

On the back side, colder air rolls down from Canada mid-week. Temperatures during the afternoon on Wednesday struggle to move out of the 40s as overnight lows drop to near freezing.

Therefore, keep in mind tender vegetation and pets.

With the colder air, a few snow flurries cannot be ruled out east of I-65 Wednesday or Thursday. No accumulation is expected.

Despite the forecasted chill, if Spring is on your mind, we are one step closer. This weekend, Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. We will Spring forward our clocks one hour. A shorter weekend, but at least the sun stays out longer in the evening.

Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.