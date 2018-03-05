Community leaders break ground on Nashville’s first community solar park



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Electric Service, Tennessee Valley Authority and community leaders broke ground on the project called Music City Solar Monday.

The landfill on Old Due West Avenue behind TriStar Skyline Medical Center will soon be filled with 17,020 solar panels that will produce green energy over the next 20 years.

The park is set to be complete in late Spring, and will put out two-megawatts of solar power. The electricity will be generated and metered at the community solar site.

It will give NES customers access to sustainable, maintenance-free solar energy without the hassle and cost of installing panels on their homes and businesses.

So how can you go green?

Decosta Jenkins of NES says you can buy a panel for $215. And get a credit on your bill. But don’t expect to save money, because the payback is only $12 per year.

It’s really about clean energy.

“The great thing about this is that it gives everybody an opportunity to be a part of the solar movement,” said Jenkins. “Currently, if you have a condo, if you are a renter, if your home is not suitable for solar, then you can’t buy solar panels to put on your home. This way anybody can participate in this program.”

You can also make a tax-deductible donation as a “solar angel” to help your low-income neighbors. The money will be collected and distributed locally by the Community Foundation.

Once the solar park is up and running, NES customers can monitor their panel output online at http://www.nespower.com. For more information about the project, visit http://www.gosolarmusiccity.com