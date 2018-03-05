Boil water advisory remains in effect in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A boil water advisory remains in effect for Centerville residents Monday.

The issue starts at the source of Centerville’s water, specifically Swan Creek and the Duck River. As the creek and river overrun their banks, excess dirt and mud slows down the water treatment process, dropping the pressure.

It’s not a common problem, but it’s one that’s happened twice over the last few weeks. City leaders told News 2 they are seeking a remedy, but as of now, Centerville customers need to boil their water before drinking it.

Crews are continually testing water samples and officials are looking into the possibility of getting federal grant money to help with the situation.

Bottled water is being given away at the Hickman County Maintenance Shop.