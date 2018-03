NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When fire damaged Jim ‘N Nick’s restaurant in West Nashville, the popular BBQ spot was forced to close down and lay off employees.

They are rebuilding, but that could take a while.

In the meantime. they’re holding a fundraiser for the staff.

Jim ‘N Nicks will be cooking from a mobile smoker and serving food in the parking lot this week, Wednesday through Friday.

They announced the fundraiser on Facebook: