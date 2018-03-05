ATV accident takes life of Pulaski pharmacist, leaves two children injured

PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pharmacist in Giles County was killed Sunday afternoon in an ATV Accident.

Suzanne Lamon, 44, was driving a 2012 Polaris ATV when she hit a bridge abutment on Odd Fellow Hall Road, according to a report from Tennessee NewsNet.

Lamon was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died. Her two daughters were riding with her and both were injured. Their conditions are unknown, but one of the girls was also sent to Vanderbilt.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident.

Lamon was the pharmacist at Reeves Drug store in Pulaski, which posted this photo on Facebook: