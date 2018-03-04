Woman allegedly threatened by panhandler in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police said a woman got aggressive while panhandling in a Kroger parking lot near Germantown.

According to the arrest citation, 49-year-old Tracy Mahr pulled out a knife and threatened to cut another woman.

The incident happened Saturday night in the parking lot of the Kroger grocery store, located at 800 Monroe Street.

Police said a woman approached Mahr when she saw her panhandling.

The suspect then reportedly pulled out a knife and waived it in the victim’s direction.

The victim told police she was scared for her life.

Investigators say when officers got there, Mahr originally gave them a fake name.

She is charged with aggressive panhandling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal trespassing.