Vanderbilt Poll: Nashville wants transit improvements, still unsure on Mayor’s proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Less than two months before Nashville voters go to the polls to decide the future of transit in the rapidly growing city, Vanderbilt University has released a poll on how people feel about the plan.

The poll, released Sunday, was conducted by Vanderbilt’s Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions.

The study finds that, among registered voters, support for Mayor Megan Barry’s transit proposal stands at 42 percent in favor and 28 percent opposed. The remaining 30 percent said they still don’t know enough about the plan to have an opinion.

Josh Clinton, a Vanderbilt professor of political science and co-director of the poll, tells News 2 voter turnout will be key for both sides of the transit debate.

“The whole referendum is going to come down to voter turnout. In a May 1 special election, this is only really the hardcore voters who turn out,” said Clinton. “So you can take a poll that we do right now, how that exactly is going to play on May 1, that’s a little bit unclear.”

“So the game is still open. There’s a lot of time,” he added. “But right now it seems like there’s more support for it than against it.”

POLL: Do you think Nashville is growing too fast?

The poll also found many Nashvillians are concerned that the city is growing so fast that the infrastructure is struggling to keep up.

75 percent said the population is growing too fast, a vast difference from 50 percent in 2015.

66 percent say too many new buildings are going up too fast, up 19 percentage points from three years ago.

78 percent said Nashville needs more affordable housing, according to the Vanderbilt poll.

“So people see the cranes and they’re starting to feel that in their daily commute,” Josh Clinton said. “In fact, that’s also really affecting what they think about the right direction of our city in general. No one denies the economic growth in Nashville is strong. That’s been stable for the three times we’ve done (the poll). But what you really start to see is more people are thinking Nashville might not be on the right track.

The Vanderbilt Poll is a nonpartisan public research project. Vanderbilt typically conducts one Nashville poll a year and two statewide polls annually. More information can be found here.