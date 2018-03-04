Sunday dinner to help family of fallen firefighter

NASHVILLE, TN – The Founder of Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouses will donate 100% of Sunday night’s proceeds to the family of Lawrenceburg firefighter Jason Dickey who was killed in the line of duty in February.

Jeff Ruby will open each of his Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouses in Columbus, OH, Cincinnati, OH, Louisville, KY, and Nashville, TN for special evenings where fully 100% of the night’s purchases will go directly to a fund set up in the names of the brave officers’ families.

Additionally, in the Nashville location, the Ruby family will match that night’s sales dollar for dollar and donate to the Dickey family.

Along with the rest of the nation, we were heartbroken to learn of all of these tragedies.” said Ruby. “Just as we were announcing the fundraiser for (two Westerville, Ohio officers), we learned of Jason Dickey’s heroism and knew we had to do something for his young family also. All three of these heroes made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our communities.”

Ruby and his family have frequently reached out to help the families of fallen law enforcement officers, first responders and others.

In 2015 over a 2-month period, the Ruby family leveraged the popularity of their Cincinnati restaurants to collect donations for the young family of slain CPD Officer Sonny Kim. They capped the effort with a special prix fixe dinner held in the Kim’s honor where all proceeds went directly to them.

“We’re fortunate to have businesses in communities where people like these gentlemen serve with such honor and selflessness.” Ruby said. “We know that our guests and friends in Nashville, Louisville, Columbus and Cincinnati will be honored to step up and help support these three great families.”

Reservations for the special Sunday Dinner in Nashville are expected to fill quickly and are available by visiting JeffRuby.com or by calling 615.434.4300