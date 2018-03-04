Storied track clinic honors longtime coach in 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For decades Sam Smith shared his passion for training girls in the fundamentals of track and field. Less than a year ago Smith passed away, but his legacy lives on through the Continental T-Belles and an annual track clinic for boys and girls interested in track.

The 2018 clinic was held Saturday at Whites Creek High School and nearly 200 young athletes carried on the tradition with a variety of jumps, sprints and throws.

We ant to build in the community. We want to build people more so than athletes,” says T-Belles current coach Erroll Hickenbottom. “We want to pour into them and also have them pour into us and help us grow.”

Since 1969 Smith’s athletes have won state titles and participated in Junior Nationals. Saturday would have been Sam Smith’s birthday.