Predators make it 8 in a row, defeating Avalanche 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are showing why they’re the team to beat in the National Hockey League right now.

On Sunday afternoon the Preds battled back to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime, lifting them to their eighth straight win. That ties for the longest streak in franchise history, the last streak set back in 2005.

It was the Predators who scored first, courtesy of Austin Watson, who tallied his 10th goal of the season. Colorado would tie it up at one, but Kyle Turris scored the power play goal in the second to put Nashville up 2-1. The battle between the two went all the way into the third period. The Avs would take the lead 3-2 with just 1:06 left in the game, Ryan Ellis connects for the goal, tying it up 3-3.

This one would go into overtime, and that’s something the Preds have shown they are pretty comfortable with. It didn’t take long for Filip Forsberg to attack, scoring the game-winner.

The Preds sweep their four-game road trip and will be back on home ice for four games, starting Tuesday vs. Dallas.