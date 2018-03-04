Missing Perry County man’s body found in Buffalo River

FLATWOODS, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a missing senior citizen from Perry County was found Sunday.

According to WOPC News, the body of 73-year-old Marshal Spry was found in the Buffalo River, only a mile from where he was last seen.

Spry was reported missing after he left his granddaughter’s home Wednesday and never returned.

Perry County Sheriff Nice Weems said told WOPC that it was a “sad day for Perry County.” The Sheriff also said that it was possible Spry got confused in the inclement weather.