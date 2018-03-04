Man accused of threatening to commit mass murder at Ky Walmart

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN/WHOP) – In Southern Kentucky man is accused of threatening to commit mass murder at the Hopkinsville Walmart, according to an arrest report obtained by WHOP news radio.

The report states that Robert Carl Palmer called the emergency communications center and said he was going to the Hopkinsville Walmart with loaded guns to ‘create another mass murder.’

Palmer reportedly claimed he was angry after being disconnected during a phone call to the service department at Walmart.

Palmer is charged with Terroristic Threatening.